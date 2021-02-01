Tigers use dominant effort to take down the Knights of UCF, 96-69

MEMPHIS — Landers Nolley scored a game high 20 points and led five Tigers (10-6, 6-3 AAC) in double figures as Memphis cruised to an easy 96-69 win over Central Florida to open a four game homestand at FedExForum.

Struggling with slow starts in recent games, the U of M was scorching hot from the opening tip, building a 17 to 3 lead at the first media timeout and never looked back.

DeAndre Williams had a perfect night against the Knights, finishing 6 for 6 from the floor and 3 for 3 from the line for his 15 points. Alex Lomax hit a career high 4 3’s to finish with 14. Lester Quinones had 13.

Boogie Ellis got the start for Penny Hardaway and filled up the stat sheet, 11 points, 4 steals and 3 assists.

Same two teams Wednesday night for the second of a back to back at the Forum.