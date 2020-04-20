Tigers Tyler Harris enters the transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday night Tiger sophomore guard Tyler Harris announced on twitter he is entering the transfer portal.

Harris a local product, who starred at Cordova High School, averaged 9.8 points in two seasons with the U of M. Harris also set a school record for most 3-pointers by a freshman with 79 in the 2018-2019 season.

Here is part of Harris’ post on twitter, “I also want to thank the entire Tiger Nation and the City of Memphis for embracing me with the memories and moments that I will never forget. With that being said I have decided to take a new journey in life and enter the transfer portal,” wrote Harris.

The University of Memphis also released this statement from coach Penny Hardaway on the topic, “I wish Tyler well and I personally want to thank him for what he did for Tiger basketball. From one 901 kid to another, I wish him nothing but the best.”