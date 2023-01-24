MEMPHIS – It was less than two weeks ago when many Tiger fans were like— oh, oh. Here we go again.

Memphis had just lost in double overtime at UCF, falling to 2 and 2 in the American Athletic Conference. Even their two wins looked troubling. Back to living life on and off the NCAA Tournament bubble.

But since then, the Tigers have won three straight.

They are the hottest team in the AAC and up to third in the conference standings.

They are trending up… at the right time.

As for those naysayers a couple weeks back.

“It doesn’t bother me because it’s a long season. We still have plenty of games left. And, you know, it’s always going to be critics. They’re always going to be critics and the guys just have to believe in what we’re teaching and buy what we’re selling at all times and not worry about the outside noise and keep winning,” said Penny Hardaway. “We’re learning from our experiences. So as we move forward, paying attention to detail, communicating. It’s getting better every time. So the more we show them, the more they see, the more that carried over into the game. So that’s why we’re getting better.”

Thursday night, the Tigers will put their 15-game homecourt winning streak on the line against SMU.