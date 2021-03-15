Tigers turn their focus to the NIT and a chance to win a championship

MEMPHIS — For a seventh straight year, Selection Sunday turned into Rejection Sunday for the Memphis Tigers. But that does not mean the season is over for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

Unlike last year when there was no postseason, this year the U of M is NIT bound for the second time in three seasons.

Not only that. The Tigers are a one seed in the NIT and open with the Dayton Flyers on Saturday.

This year, the NIT is a 16 team tournament and will be played entirely in the Dallas area so no trip to Madison Square Garden for the Final Four.

Not what the Tigers were hoping for and not what Tiger fans expected but the season continues.

“It’s kind of bittersweet, obviously. Everyone wants to make the NCAA Tournament but it’s also much appreciated to the NIT for, not only choosing us, but making us a number one seed,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “Also playing against a great Dayton team. Well coached by Coach Grant. Last year’s Coach of the Year in the country. It’s going to be a good test for us. Postseason is just different. Everybody has a clean slate. You can throw the records out the door, out the window. You just gotta go play. You gotta be better than you were in the regular season.”

With the goal…still the same.

To win a title. Not the big one but a championship nonetheless.

“Obviously, you want to beat NCAA teams. That’s how you get judged on this level and not the NIT but the NIT is still filled with great teams and you have an opportunity to win a championship,” Hardaway said. “There’s a lot of teams that want to be in the NIT. We do know that. It is another opportunity to win a championship and be one of two teams that finish the season with a win.”