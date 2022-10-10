MEMPHIS – It is time to turn the page for the Memphis Tigers.

As hard as it was to watch Houston rally from 19 points down in the fourth quarter to stun the Tigers Friday night, there is no time to dwell. Not with half the season still to play and facing a critical two game road trip that begins Saturday at East Carolina.

The U of M can’t let the collapse against the Cougars, linger.

That was the message on Monday.

Learn, fix and move on.

“Nobody’s happy with us being 4-2 right now. I’m not happy with our record because we can be better. Everybody in that locker room was disappointed. There should have been hurt and disappointment and frustration, but it does no good to let that linger on,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “I can come up here and mope around. Oh, woe is me. No. It’s got to be, how do we get better? How do we learn from this and how do we fix this? ”

Silverfield says the players have gotten the message.

“Our guys today, they’re not thinking about what occurred last Friday night. They’ve learned from it. Absolutely. But their focus is on East Carolina.”