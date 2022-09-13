MEMPHIS – For the first time this season, the Tigers will play on the home turf of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium this weekend.

It’s their annual 901 game as the U of M plays host to Arkansas State on Saturday night, looking to build off what was a resounding win over the Naval Academy.

It was a 37-13 thumping of the Midshipmen with Seth Henigan throwing for over 400 yards and the Tiger defense coming up with three takeaways.

But for as much of the doom and gloom the Tigers heard after that blowout loss to Mississippi State, they also have to tune out all the congratulations after such a lopsided win.

After all… this is only week three.

“You put that game, the Mississippi State game in the rearview mirror. You learn from it and you grow from it and you’ve got to improve. Right, now you knock off that dang rearview mirror and you keep moving forward. No, different in a win. Right. Now all of sudden people are patting us on the back. Hey, great job. Great. That doesn’t mean a damn thing. Put it in the rearview mirror. Learn from it, and let’s keep moving forward,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “That’s the way it has to be. The buy-in is there. These young men believe the way we’re doing things, so I knew that, yeah, rough first start. Absolutely. But, hey, it’s on to the next one and then on to the next one. So it just continues to show the resiliency, which I’m so proud of.”

Tigers host Arkansas State Saturday at 6 pm.