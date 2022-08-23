MEMPHIS – With fall camp and those 15 practices, in the rear view mirror, the Memphis Tigers have started to amp things up, 11 days before their season opener down at Mississippi State.

The U fo M transitioning more into its game week routine, holding a morning practice out at south campus Tuesday and starting to game plan a little bit for the Bulldogs.

That will change next week when it will be all about the Bullies with one look at the calendar showing, the season and that September third season opener is almost here.

“Our guys now, understand? Hey, here we go. It’s on us now. Right. Training camp, for lack of a better term, you never want to say you’re just getting through it. But once you get to practice, 13, 14, it’s like, here we go. Now, coming in this morning. Let’s go, man,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “We’re morning practices and it’s on. There’s no wasted time. We don’t have time to have a bad practice. You never do, even in January. Don’t have time to have a bad workout. But our guys get that sense, like, it’s here.”

While Silverfield has yet to name Brandon Thomas the Tigers top tailback for the upcoming season, it looks like the running game will run through number 22 this season.

Silverfield hinted Tuesday that Thomas sits atop the depth chart where he’s looking to build off last season when he led the country in rushing through the season’s first few weeks before injuries took their toll. Injuries that limited him to just nine games, running for a team best 669 yards and eight touchdowns.