MEMPHIS – It was a night to talk Tigers out at Grind City Brewing Wednesday night.

The U of M celebrating the first of back to back events on it’s ‘Tiger Tour.’

Many of the Memphis coaches on hand, like football coach Ryan Silverfield and new women’s Basketball coach Alex Simmons. A meet and greet with fans on the first day of summer which puts us one day closer to the start of the college football season.

Something Silverfield is very aware of.

The Tigers coach is also excited about his new look roster which includes a number of portal pick-ups from power five programs. Maybe none bigger than the additions of former Memphis standouts Cameron Miller and Maurice Hampton Junior to the Tigers secondary.

“That’s huge, right? We talk about the quality football. We’ve got some of the best football in the country here in the city of Memphis. For whatever reasons, right. Sometimes young men may say, hey, I want to go see what it’s like at this university or go try somewhere else in the country. But there’s no place like home,” Silverfield said. “A chance to play in front of their own city. So that’s so important.”

Silverfield also knows what it means to the fans to have players they know, wearing the blue and gray.

“I think also that’s huge for our fan base, right? They recognize those names and the ever changing days of college football, right? Where the roster turnover, all those things. Now, at least at the very least, they get to recognize, hey, I remember when that guy made plays for that high school and that player. The hometown hero type of feel. It’s been wonderful to have them back home.”

Memphis kicks off the 2023 season September 2nd against Bethune Cookman inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.