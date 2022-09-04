STARKVILLE, Miss. (WREG) — Whether it was the weather or a motivated Mississippi State team, the Tigers taken one on the chin on what was a crazy night in Starkville.

Will Rogers threw touchdown passes both before and after a two and a half hour lightning delay inside Davis Wade Stadium. And by the time halftime hit, the Tigers were down 28 to 3, held to just 29 yards total and 1 first down.

“As frustrating a first half as you’ve had as head coach?,” Ryan Silverfield asked. “Yes, absolutely. About as frustrating a first half as I’ve had in a long, long time coaching this game.”

“As a whole, everyone made mistakes, started so slow,” said Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan. “That was our that was our problem. Didn’t get the ball rolling coming out of the gate, coming out of the lightning delay. Even before that, our first drive. Just four plays and gone.”

On a night when almost everything went wrong, there was this. Jay Ducker’s 50 yard touchdown run on his first snap as a Tiger, as the U of M showed some fight in the second half.

Seth Henigan finishing 19 of 30 for 165 yards and a touchdown to Eddie Lewis — positives to build on, on an otherwise disappointing night in Starkville. The Tigers have now lost 20 of their last 21 SEC road games.

“It’s hard for us to swallow this loss because I felt like throughout the weeks, we had a great week of practice,” Tigers veteran safety Quindell Johnson said. “Game plan as well. Losing it hurts.”

“The vibe in the locker room after the fact was, you know, we’ll learn from this,” Henigan said. “Obviously, it’s disappointing for our kids right now, but in the future, I thought we were pretty resilient down the stretch.”

“This certainly left a bad taste in our mouth and I understand,” said Silverfield. “Our guys, there’s no celebration, there’s no happiness. It’s how do we learn from this? How do we move forward? One game will not define us. Obviously very, very disappointed. Very frustrated. But we know what lies ahead.”

So, one loss doesn’t a season make, especially when that one loss comes against the toughest opponent you’ll probably play all season. So for the Tigers, it’s time to turn the page, focus on the next one. And it’s a big one at Annapolis next weekend to open AAC play against Navy.