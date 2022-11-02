MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Tigers will retire Lorenzen Wright’s No. 55 jersey in a future game, the U of M announced Wednesday.

Wright, a Memphis native, played two seasons with the Tigers in 1995 and 1996, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocked shots during both seasons, advancing to the NCAA Tournament and averaging a double-double for his career with 16.0 points and 10.3 rebounds.

He was drafted by the Clippers after his sophomore year and spent 13 years with various teams in the NBA, including the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wright was killed in July 2010. His body was found a week later in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester. In 2017, Billy Ray Turner and Wright’s ex-wife Sherra were arrested and charged in connection with Wright’s murder.

Wright will former Tigers to have their jersey hanging in the rafters: Win Wilfong (22), John Gunn (44), Larry Finch (21), Ronnie Robinson (33), Keith Lee (24), Elliot Perry (34), Anfernee Hardaway (25), Forest Arnold (13) and Larry Kenon (35).