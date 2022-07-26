MEMPHIS – We are still months away from the start of a new college basketball season but the Memphis Tigers non-conference schedule, that’s coming into clearer focus.

The latest game… make that games… are set for Thanksgiving weekend down in Orlando where the U of M opens the ESPN Events Invitational against Seton Hall on Thanksgiving Day.

Oklahoma and Nebraska are also on the Tigers side of the bracket.

Kermit Davis and the Rebels will also be playing at Disney World. They open with Stanford with Florida State and Siena on that side of the bracket.