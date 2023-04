MAUI, Hawaii – The 2022 season just ended.

The 2023 season is months away and still, Penny Hardaway and the Tigers are making Thanksgiving plans for 2024.

The U of M will play in the 2024 Maui Invitational from November 25th through the 27th at the Lahaina Civic Center.

It will be the Tigers first trip to the islands since 2011.where they will be joined by newly crowned National Champion UConn, North Carolina, Michigan State, Auburn, Iowa State, Colorado and Dayton.