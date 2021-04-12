Tigers to open 2021 in the Preseason NIT and top ’22 recruit picks U of M

In this June 8, 2018 photo, Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway poses in the school’s basketball offices in Memphis, Tenn. Hardaway knows exactly what Memphis fans demand from the Tigers in men’s basketball, and the first-time college coach says he feels born to coach this team right now. The charismatic former NBA star with his […]

MEMPHIS — After winning this year’s Postseason NIT, the Memphis Tigers will open 2021 in one of the most prestigious preseason tournaments.

CBS’ Jon Rothstein reporting Monday that Penny Hardaway and the Tigers will be part of the Preseason NIT next year, joining a field that also includes Xavier, Virginia Tech and Iowa State.

Sources: Xavier, Memphis, Virginia Tech, and Iowa State to headline the 2021 Preseason NIT.https://t.co/qLdyAGgRpt — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 12, 2021

While Hardaway continues to piece together his roster for next season, the Tigers’ coach lands another big piece for his Class of 2022.

6-3 combo guard Zocko Littleton out of Albany, Georgia, a three star prospect in the Class of ’22, going on social media Monday to announce his commitment to the U of M, joining Bartlett’s Amarr Knox in the Tigers’ ’22 recruiting class.

Littleton picking Memphis over offers from Georgia, Georgetown, Alabama and Kermit Davis and the Rebels, just to name a few.

Another one of the five former Tigers to leave the program, also finding a new home Monday.

Damion Baugh commiting to the TCU Horned Frogs.

☔️💜COMMITTED💜☔️ Congrats to #TTN Alumni who will be making it rain in Texas, Damion Baugh (@_swaggyd2_) on making the decision to become a Horned Frog at TCU! #HornedFrogs 💛🖤#TheBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/eJfa7fP3B5 — Team Thad (@TeamThad21) April 12, 2021

Baugh needing a fresh start after averaging just three points and three boards last year with the Tigers.