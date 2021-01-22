Tigers’ Thomas puts his name in the transfer portal

Memphis Tigers Precious Achiuwa (55), Lester Quinones (11) and Lance Thomas (15) celebrate after a win against Houston in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS — For the second time in just the past few weeks, Penny Hardaway loses a player to the transfer portal.

First it was newcomer Ahmad Rand. The JUCO forward moving on to Oregon State.

Now, it is former Louisville transfer LanceThomas…on the move again.

The 6’9” redshirt junior, who joined the Tigers back in 2018, has played in all 12 games this year but was averaging just two points and two rebounds. His role with the team was minimal at best, playing over ten minutes just once in the U of M ‘s last eight games. Thomas losing minutes in the front court to Moussa Cisse, DeAndre Williams and more recently, Malcolm Dandridge.