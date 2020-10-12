Tigers TE Sean Dykes is quickly becoming one of the top in the nation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Tigers tight end Sean Dykes is quickly establishing himself as one of the top tight ends in the country.

In just two games, Dykes already has 222 yards receiving, good for third best in the nation. He’s also hauled in three touchdowns in the Tigers first two games.

“It’s a pretty good feeling, something I’ve been waiting for,” Dykes said. “At the end of the day, I’m just trying to help my team win and do what’s best for them.”

Dykes said he always puts the team first. He was actually one of the Tigers players that had to quarantine for 2 weeks ahead of their match up against SMU.

Dykes told us he had to get creative on ways to be prepared to play with his team again.

“I would just try to keep my footwork tight, taking steps around the house, maybe making cuts coming around corners. It was boring for sure. I didn’t want to risk anybody else, so I just watched a lot of TV, a lot of film.”

Those things worked for Dykes. Coming off quarantine, he had six catches for 85 yards and a score against SMU.

Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield knows Dykes provides him and the Tigers with a match up nightmare.

Fantastic hands, great ball skills, and they can pretty much line him up anywhere they want.

“He has the unique trait where he can be lined up all over the field,” said Silverfield. “I mean, he can line up easily as a wide receiver for most programs in the country, but then we can put him with his hand in the ground and then we can have him in the back field with some motion stuff. How do you match up with him? Do you try to put a safety on him, a linebacker? Do you put a corner on him because he’s so dynamic in so many aspects.”

And dykes is just getting started, ranking 11th in the country in week four in receiving yards per game with 111 — after missing most of last season with injury.