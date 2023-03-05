MEMPHIS — It’s the game Tigers fans have been waiting on for weeks and now, that wait is almost over.

The Memphis vs. Houston game starts at 11 a.m. and with the Tigers taking on the top-ranked Cougars, it will be in front of a sold out FedExForum crowd.

Watch as the WREG Sports team of Mike Ceide and Colin Cody get you ready for tip off as they break down the matchup between the top two teams in the AAC as the U of M tries to beat the number one team in the country for the first time, ever.

Both teams feeling each other out over the first 4 minutes here between the Tigers and #1 Houston. Game tied at 6. DeAndre Williams has 4 for the Tigers but Kendric Davis has yet to score. — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) March 5, 2023

What kind of difference will Kendric Davis make for the Tigers after sitting out the first meeting between these two teams?

What will a win mean for the Tigers NCAA Tournament resume?

Hear from the players and Penny Hardaway and get some great insight from Tigers beat writer Jason Munz of the Commercial Appeal.

WREG has everything you need to get ready for