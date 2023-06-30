MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Tiger Women’s basketball brought the energy for its fifth summer practice, with a style of play different from in the past.

There was a fast pace and a lot of attempts at the rim.

“They have a lot of freedom and they’re really taking accountability for the freedom that they have,” said head coach Alexis Simmons.

It’s a style that fifth-year senior and the program’s all-time three-point leader Madison Griggs can find confidence and thrive in.

“I put so much into my work, that I’m confident wherever I’m at, so I just got to keep working at it so I can stay confident and keep getting better,” said Griggs.

Though several players return from last season, there’s a healthy mix of transfers, which is important in defining this team’s identity early.

“If we take care of it now, we won’t have to worry about it down the road. Our staff has really been emphasizing camaraderie, spending time together, getting to know each other because those things are important right now,” said Simmons.

“We just have to bond on the floor, so it makes it much more easier when you come to a new team, new organization, and we just have to learn to get better together,” said transfer senior Ki’ari Cain.