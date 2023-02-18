TULSA, Okla. – The Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team finished up their road swing in Oklahoma today where they took on the Golden Hurricane of Tulsa. A strong offensive second half would help the Tigers to the 69-44 win and their fourth consecutive win.

Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 16-9 overall and 8-4 in American Athletic Conference play.

The Tulsa offense controlled the opening quarter of play, sinking four three-pointers while shooting 58% from the field.

The Tigers would take their first lead of the game after Jamirah Shutes and Madison Griggs drained back-to-back shots for the 5-3 lead just three minutes into the game. Tulsa would get three long range shots in the final five minutes of the quarter and take the 18-11 score into the second frame.

Memphis would explode in the second, getting eight points from Shutes, including back-to-back buzzer beaters.

After the Golden Hurricane got up by as much as seven, Memphis would finish the half on an 11-3 run that included baskets from the dynamic duo of Shutes and Griggs to give the Tigers a 30-29 lead heading into the break.

It was all Memphis in the third quarter as the team’s defensive pressure smothered the Tulsa offense into 9 turnovers and held them to just seven points while the Tigers shot an outstanding 52.4% from the field and taking a lead as large as 23.

Madison Griggs would kick things off as she became the 28th Tiger to surpass 1,000 points off a three-pointer from the near wing to open the half. That spark would start a 29-point third quarter for the Memphis offense. The Tigers would end the third quarter on an 11-0 run with baskets from Shutes, Emani Jefferson, Hannah Riddick and Jada Wright to take the 59-36 lead into the final 10 minutes.

Despite a scoring drought in the fourth quarter, the Memphis lead would suffice as they went a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line to secure the 69-44 win.

Jamirah Shutes led all players with 21 points while shooting 8-16 from the field. Emani Jefferson picked up her second career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds while Madison Griggs and Jada Wright added in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

As a team, Memphis shot 36% from the floor and forced Tulsa into 23 turnovers. Today’s win marks the team’s fourth consecutive win and the first win in Reynolds Center since the 2017-18 season.

Memphis will be back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 22 when they host Cincinnati in the Elma Roane Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. with coverage available on ESPN+ and on 98.9 FM The Roar of Memphis with Tyler Springs on the call.