Tigers take down Saint Mary’s in season opener

SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 25: Boogie Ellis #5 of the Memphis Tigers ;looks to drive past Logan Johnson #0 of the St. Mary’s Gaels during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Boogie Ellis scored a career high 24 points, tying his career high with six three-pointers as the Tigers opened the season with a 73-56 win over Saint Mary’s in the first game of the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

After failing to score a bucket in the game’s first four minutes, Ellis came off the bench to spark the U of M, finishing that first half with 20 points on 7 of 8 shooting and finishing with a flurry. After making a steal near midcourt, Ellis banked in a half court heave to send the Tigers to the lockers up 43-26.

“First of all, I’m very proud of our team,” said head coach Penny Hardaway. “Saint Mary’s is a really well-coached team, a disciplined-team. For this being our first game out of the gate, it was a pretty special game because we didn’t do everything perfect, but we played really hard, played for each other, did some great things out there and ended up beating a really good team.”

Playing in his first collegiate game, former Lausanne star Moussa Cisse scored 10 points to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Fellow newcomer, transfer Landers Nolley, also scored in double figures with 11.

Ellis finished the game shooting 8-of-13 from the floor, including 6-of-7 from 3-point range.

“Coming into the game I just embraced my role and Coach was telling me great players impact the game no matter if they are starting or coming off the bench,” said Ellis. “It didn’t really affect me. I just wanted to play basketball.”