Tigers’ T.J. Carter enters transfer portal

MEMPHIS — In less than a week, Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield has lost two veteran leaders on his football team.

One on each side of the football ball.

Last week it was offensive tackle Obinna Eze transferring to TCU.

Tuesday, cornerback T.J. Carter put his name in the transfer portal.

Carter and Eze, two of the prized recruits in the Tigers talented 2017 recruiting class.

Both from nashville.

Both instrumental in helping the U of M win 38 games over the past four years.

As a grad transfer, Carter, a freshman All-American back in 2017, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Thank you Tiger Nation 💙💙🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/bTgCmMKYOF — TJ Carter (@TCarter615) January 12, 2021