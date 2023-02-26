MEMPHIS – The University of Memphis baseball team won both games of Saturday’s double header at FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field with Youngstown State by scores of 13-9 and 3-1, respectively. With the wins, the Tigers improved to 5-2 on the season.



Starting pitchers David Warren and JT Durham were both the pitchers of record to earn the wins for Memphis. Durham went seven shutout innings in game two, allowing just four hits and striking out seven.



“Coach Jamieson gave me a great plan on how to attack these hitters,” Durham said. I thought I executed really well and my defense played great behind me. They really saved me a couple times, it was a great team win.”



HOW IT HAPPENED

• The Tigers got the first (seven innings) of two games started at 2 p.m. instead of noon thanks to rain showers in the early afternoon.

• Youngstown State took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Tigers answered with six runs of their own in the bottom half, highlighted by Brayland Skinner ‘s bases-clearing triple.

• Memphis added a run on an Anthony Hansen solo shot to deep right field in the second inning to make it a 7-3 game.

• A solo homerun by YSU’s Padraig O’Shaughnessy in the top of the fifth cut into the Memphis lead briefly.

• In the bottom half, the Tigers had their second six-run inning of the game to take a 13-7 lead. The inning was again highlighted by a Skinner triple that brought in a pair, giving him a five-RBI game.

• The Penguins wouldn’t go away easy as they scored two in the sixth and three in the seventh, making it a 13-9 final in seven innings.

• Warren (2-0) got the win going 5.2 IP, allowing 11 hits, five runs and striking out six.

• Game two was highlighted by seven shutout innings from Durham, who was making his first start of the season and fifth of his Memphis career. He struck out seven Penguins and allowed just four hits.

• A two-out RBI-single by Tyler Heckert that scored Jake Curtis got the Tigers on the board in the bottom of the second inning.

• In the bottom of the third, Austin Baskin followed suit with the two-out, RBI-single, bringing home Hansen to give Memphis a 2-0 lead.

• In the fifth, Heckert connected on a no-doubt solo homerun to deep left field to pad the Tiger lead and make it a 3-0 game.

• The Penguins got their only run on a solo homerun to lead off the ninth inning.

• Dalton Kendrick pitched two strong innings out of the pen, striking out the side in the eighth and two in the ninth to earn the save.



NOTABLES

• Skinner went 2-for-3 with a pair of triples and five RBI in game one.

• Hansen hit his fourth home run of the season and ended the day a combined 5-for-8 with a pair of doubles, a homerun and an RBI.

• Baskin was 4-for-7 combined on the day with a homerun and three RBI.

• Heckert was responsible for all three runs in game two, going 2-for-3 with a homerun, two RBI and a run scored.



UP NEXT

• The Tigers are back at FedExPark tomorrow with a chance to win the four-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. Freshman Seth Garner is scheduled to make the start for Memphis.

