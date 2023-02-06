MEMPHIS – It was a costly loss but not one that hass knocked the Memphis Tigers out of the NCAA Tournament.

At least not yet, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi’s latest projections have the Tigers as one of his last four in. Actually, the last team in to his Field of 68 after Saturday’s overtime loss to Tulane.

So Memphis with some work to do.

Despite missing what would have been the potential game winner against the Green Wave, more accolades for the Tigers’ Kendric Davis.

Davis is now a top ten finalist for the Bob Cousy award which goes to the nation’s top point guard.

A big reason why… Davis is the only player in the country to be top ten in both scoring and assists.