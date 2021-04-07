Tigers stay focused despite coaching changes

Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield looks on from the sideline in the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)

MEMPHIS — With just a handful of practices left before the Tigers annual Spring Game, Friday Night Stripes, Ryan Silverfield continues to be impressed with the fight in his football team, even dealing well with the revolving door on the coaching staff.

A few weeks ago, receivers coach John Simon left the Tiger program and this week, special teams coach Drew Svoboda, on the job at Memphis for less than three months, left to coach special teams and tight ends under Nick Saban at Alabama.

Not ideal circumstances for the U of M.but the players are plowing through thanks to the leadership of Silverfield.

“I was the only coach that lasted all four years with Mike Norvell,” Silverfield said. “I think our kids understand it’s going to be a changing door but as long as I’m here and the culture stays the same, they understand what they’re getting day in and day out. I think they appreciate that.”

“I’m used to it just because every special teams coordinator that I’ve had here has gone very big,” said Tigers holder Preston Brady. “Coach leaving was a shocker but you can’t blame him. He was going to the top of the top so you can’t blame him. We’ve all handled it really well.”

The Tigers’ Friday Night Stripes game is set for April 16th at the Liberty Bowl.