Tigers spend Earth Day picking up litter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — At any given moment there are about 100 million pieces of litter on Tennessee roadways.

“We don’t want to see our city trashed, we want to keep it beautiful,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway.

The Memphis Tigers spent Thursday morning doing just that, picking up trash on campus and in the neighboring community, including at C.W. Davis Park.

“It’s really good for us to get the opportunity to come out here and give back and give some of our time,” said Tigers defensive lineman Morris Joseph Jr. “Our coach always coaches up and tells us to do the little things. So, I feel it’s important for us to come out here and take full advantage of these opportunities to keep Tennessee beautiful and keep Tennessee clean.”

The U of M partnered with TDOT for their “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” campaign, one that means a lot to Hardaway.

“I’m a proud Memphian and I hate litter and I want to be a part of this campaign to help make our city beautiful and our state beautiful,” Hardaway said.

Penny said he picks up litter whenever he sees it and encourages all of us to do that same.