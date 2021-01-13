Tigers, SMU game postponed due to Covid issues

MEMPHIS — Here we go again. Thursday night’s American Athletic Conference game between the Tigers and SMU has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Mustangs program.
This marks the third straight AAC game to be postponed for the Tigers, who haven’t played since a December 29th win over USF.
Next up for the U of M, a road trip to Tulsa on Sunday. That’s a stretch of 20 days between games.
