Tigers single-game football tickets now on sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Tigers fans can now get their hands on single-game tickets for the remaining home matchups at Liberty Bowl Stadium.

The univeristy said there are a limited number of tickets available for each game starting with UCF on Sat. October 17. Season ticket holders who donated their tickets were reseated first with the new guidelines in mind.

The single game tickets start at $40 and can be purchased on the Tigers’ website.

The sale comes after the Shelby County Health Department released a new health directive on Tuesday, allowing venues to seat sports fans six feet apart instead of 12.

For the University of Memphis, this means they will be able to increase attendance from 4,500 at the home opener to nearly 12,000 for the UCF game.

Tailgating is still prohibited and face masks will still need to be worn at all times while inside Liberty Bowl Stadium.