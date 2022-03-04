MEMPHIS – March Madness starts a bit early for the Memphis Tigers, who this weekend play what is arguably the biggest game in program history in eight years. 2014.

Just so happens to be the last time the Tigers made the NCAA Tournament.

It’s Memphis and rival Houston Sunday at 11 in a game you’ll see right here on News Channel 3.

A game that should move the Tigers off the bubble and firmly into the field of 68 with a season sweep of the 14th ranked Cougars.

It’s a last chance for another quad one win for the resume to close out the regular season.

So no pep talk from Penny Hardaway needed for this one.

“I don’t have to give any rah-rah or motivational speeches. We understand what we have to do. It’s the last game of the season, on our home floor against the team with the best record in our league and is ranked in the country,” Hardaway said. “I mean, you couldn’t dream this up any better. This is a major game on national TV. They’ve been the standard. They’ve won our league, since I’ve been here, 3 out of 4 times.”

“Memphis brought out the worst in us because they just outplayed us. There’s no excuses. You lose a game, sometimes you just have to be man enough to say, you know, we got beat by a better team today. They were.” said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson on the Tigers 69-59 win, in Houston. “They played great against us and we didn’t play very well but, you know what, they had a lot to do with that.”