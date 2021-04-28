Tigers’ soccer season ends with NCAA Tournament loss to Utah Valley

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Playing in their third straight NCAA Tournament and fourth in five years, the Memphis Tigers couldn’t cash in on a number of quality looks, ultimately falling to Utah Valley 1-0 in the first round of the 2021 Tournament.

Lisa Pechersky came so close in the first half, taking four shots in a span in nine minutes. Even hitting the crossbar but the ball never found the back if the net.

Tigers goalkeeper Elizabeth Moberg keeping it scoreless at halftime as she came off her line to save a penalty kick in the 23rd minute.

Scoreless into the second half, Utah Valley’s Sadie Brockbank got free and was able to flip one over Moberg for the only goal of the game.

The Tigers outshot the Wolverines 15-7 with five of those shots on goal.

Memphis ends its season 8-4.

Utah Valley, unbeaten in its last nine matches, advances to play sixth-seeded Arkansas on Saturday.