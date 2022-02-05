MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After UCF pulled within a point at the start of the second half, the Memphis Tigers turned on the jets and ran away with an 88-60 win over the Knights Saturday night at FedExForum.

Memphis (12-8, 6-4 American Athletic Conference) has won three-straight games and six of its last nine overall. The 28-point margin of victory is the Tigers’ second largest of the season, behind a 90-51 win over North Carolina Central in the season’s second game on Nov. 13.

The Tigers were led by Josh Minott’s 16 points in just 13 minutes of action. Tyler Harris added 15 points and five assists in 17 minutes of play, and Jalen Duren recorded a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Lester Quinones contributed 10 points, Alex Lomax had nine and Landers Nolley II scored eight points and had four assists.

Lomax was playing in his 100th career game as a Tiger.

Duren (2), Jayden Hardaway (4), Nolley II (4) and DeAndre Williams (6) were all back in action after missing multiple games due to injury.

Memphis led at the half, 36-27, after shooting 55.2 percent from the floor (16-29). UCF came out and scored the first eight points of the second half to bring the game within a point at 36-35, but the Tigers ripped off six-straight after that to regain some breathing room.

UCF (13-8, 5-6 AAC) got no closer than three points after that, and Memphis played the final 8:16 with a double-digit lead.

The Tigers ended the game shooting 56.5 percent from the field (35-62) and had 12 turnovers.

Memphis outrebounded the Knights, 41-36, and never trailed in the game.

UP NEXT

The Tigers remain home to host Tulane Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The game against the Green Wave is the Military & First Responders Game, as well as the Slive Foundation Game for prostate cancer research. Memphis then hits the road for three-straight contests, playing at Houston (next Saturday), at Cincinnati (Feb. 15) and at SMU (Feb. 20) before returning to FedExForum to face Temple on Thursday, Feb. 24.