FORT WORTH, Texas- The Memphis women’s basketball team is moving on to the Quarterfinal Round of the Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Championship after earning the 59-48 win over the Pirates of East Carolina.

Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 16-11 overall.

The Tigers pounced out to a commanding lead in the first quarter, going on a 13-1 run that was capped off with a short jump shot from Jamirah Shutes with six seconds left in the quarter. Along with Shutes, Tyler Frierson, Lanetta Williams and Madison Griggs sank shots while the Memphis defense held ECU to just nine points in the first quarter. They would take a dominating 20-9 lead into the second stanza.

East Carolina opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run that cut the Tiger’s lead to just one. Sharp shooting from Griggs in the corner and a completed -and one from Emani Jefferson would push the Memphis lead out to 26-19.

While the Memphis defense held steady and forced ECU turnovers and multiple missed shots, their offense shined as they gained their largest lead of the half off a put-back jumper from Shutes with 2:46 left in the half. ECU would add one free throw from Alexsia Rose, but Maya Stovall went 1-2 from the charity stripe to close the half and give Memphis the 36-23 lead going into the second half.

ECU came out with a vengeance in the third quarter, holding the Tigers to just eight points over the 10-minute span. While the Pirates were able to cut into the Memphis lead, the Tigers still held an eight-point lead going into the final quarter.

Memphis opened up shop in the final 10 minutes of play; an 8-0 run that saw baskets from Shutes and Jatyjia Jones gave Memphis their largest lead of the day at 56-38 with three and a half minutes left in the game. While ECU attempted a late run, the Tiger’s lead was enough to keep the Pirates at bay and secure the 59-48 win and a trip to the Quarterfinal Round of the AAC Championship.

Jamirah Shutes led the team with 16 points on 7-14 shooting while Madison Griggs and Tyler Frierson both chipped in nine points. Frierson had a day on the defensive end, recording a game-high 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Memphis will now face South Florida on Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. Coverage of the game can be found on ESPN+ and on News Talk 98.9 The Roar of Memphis with Tyler Springs on the call.