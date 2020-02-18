Memphis Tigers reveal 2020 football schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a school record 12 wins and a trip to a New Year’s Six bowl game for the first time in school history, the Tigers open 2020 under the leadership of new head coach Ryan Silverfield and a tougher schedule as the University of Memphis looks to go back to back in the AAC.

The 2020 season kicks off with the first of six home games against Arkansas State on Sept. 5 and while there’s no Ole Miss, Tennessee or Mississippi State on the schedule, the U of M does travel to West Lafayette, Indiana to take on the Purdue Boilermakers out of the Big 10 the following week.

Conference play for the Tigers starts on Sept. 19 against Houston, a game usually played at the end of the year on Black Friday.

After a road game to Texas San Antonio comes the tough month of October, non-Saturday games against SMU and UCF followed by games against Temple and Cincinnati.

November games are against South Florida, Navy, Tennessee-Martin and Tulane. Circle that November 14th game at Annapolis. Something tells me that game could decide the AAC West.

Memphis Tigers 2020 Football Schedule

Sat. Sept. 5 Arkansas State Sat. Oct. 24 Temple*

Sat. Sept. 12 @Purdue Sat. Oct. 31 @Cincinnati*

Sat. Sept. 19 Houston* Sat. Nov. 7 South Florida*

Sat. Sept. 26 @UTSA Sat. Nov. 14 @Navy*

Thur. Oct. 1 @SMU* Sat. Nov. 21 Tennessee-Martin

Fri. Oct. 16 Central Florida* Sat. Nov. 28 @Tulane*

*Conference Games



