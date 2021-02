MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis men’s basketball team returned to the practice court Saturday afternoon, in accordance with the American Athletic Conference’s Medical Advisory Group after negative COVID-19 test results following a 10-day pause due to positive cases within the program.

The Tigers’ (12-6, 8-3 AAC) next game is scheduled for Wednesday night at FedExForum against Tulane. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m., and the game can be seen on ESPN+.