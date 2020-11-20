Tigers release full 2020-’21 basketball schedule

MEMPHIS — The University of Memphis will begin its 27-game regular season next week in Sioux Falls, South Dakota by playing Saint Mary’s in the opener of the Crossover Classic, part of a non-conference schedule that includes games against Arkansas State (Dec. 2), the University of Mississippi (Dec. 5) and Auburn (Dec. 12 in Atlanta).

The Tigers open American Athletic Conference play on December 16th. Their earliest start to league play since 2006.

Only 12 games are scheduled to be played at FedExForum this season.

2020-21 Memphis men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 25 (Wed.) — (1) Saint Mary’s (ESPN2), 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 (Thu.) — (1) No. 15 West Virginia/Northern Iowa (ESPN/2), 11 a.m./4 p.m.

Nov. 27 (Fri.) — (1) South Dakota State/Utah State/Wichita State/TBD (ESPN/2/U)

Dec. 2 (Wed.) — Arkansas State

Dec. 5 (Sat.) — at Univ. of Mississippi

Dec. 8 (Tue.) — Mississippi Valley State

Dec. 12 (Sat.) — (2) Auburn

Dec. 16 (Wed.) — at Tulane*

Dec. 21 (Mon.) — Tulsa*

Dec. 29 (Tue.) — USF*

Jan. 2 (Sat.) — at Temple*

Jan. 5 (Tue.) — at UCF*

Jan. 14 (Thu.) — SMU*

Jan. 17 (Sun.) — at Tulsa*

Jan. 21(Thu.) — Wichita State*

Jan. 24 (Sun.) — at ECU*

Jan. 27 (Wed.) — at SMU*

Feb. 3 (Wed.) — UCF*

Feb. 6 (Sat.) — ECU*

Feb. 11 (Thu.) — Cincinnati*

Feb. 14 (Sun.) — at No. 17 Houston*

Feb. 18 (Thu.) — at Wichita State*

Feb. 21 (Sun.) — Temple*

Feb. 24 (Wed.) — Tulane*

Feb. 28 (Sun.) — at Cincinnati*

Mar. 3 (Wed.) — at USF*

Mar. 6 or 7 (Sat. or Sun.) — No. 17 Houston*

(1) Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

(2) Holiday Hoopsgiving (Atlanta)

*American Athletic Conference game

All times Central