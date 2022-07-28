MEMPHIS – After piecing together a new team and a new coaching staff, Penny Hardaway has also pieced together a challenging non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.

A schedule with five games against SEC opponents.

One coming right off the tip…to open the season… Monday, November 7th in Nashville against Vanderbilt. The Tigers first game at Vandy in 25 years.

For the first time in 30 years, the U of M opens with back to back true road games, taking on Saint Louis on the 15th.

On the 20th, the Tigers have their home opener against VCU before Seton Hall kicks off the first of three games at the ESPN Events Invitational at Disney World on Thanksgiving Night.

Then it’s back home for North Alabama on the 30th, the Rebels on December 3rd and Little Rock on the sixth followed by three straight SEC games, December tenth in Atlanta against Auburn.

In Tuscaloosa against Alabama on the 13th and home against Texas A&M on the 17th.

The final non conference game of the year… a good one. Home against Alabama State and its first year head coach, former Tiger and Hardaway assistant Tony Madlock and former Tiger recruit Amaar Knox.

“Our non-conference schedule was designed to challenge our team, as well as give Tiger Nation some exciting home games and the chance to travel regionally to Nashville, St. Louis, Tuscaloosa and Atlanta,” Hardaway said. “We continue to work each and every day this offseason to build on last season’s successes.”

2022-23 Memphis Tiger Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule (2021-22 NCAA NET Ranking in Parenthesis)

Oct. 23 – Christian Brothers University (exh.)

Oct. 30 – Lane College (exh.)

Nov. 7 – at Vanderbilt (62)

Nov. 15 – at Saint Louis (66)

Nov. 20 – VCU (57)

Nov. 24 – vs. Seton Hall (48) (ESPN Events Invitational; Orlando, Fla.)

Nov. 25 – vs. Oklahoma (39) or Nebraska (145) (ESPN Events Invitational; Orlando, Fla.)

Nov. 27 – vs. Florida State (104) or Stanford (106) or Ole Miss (110) or Siena (230) (ESPN Events Invitational; Orlando, Fla.)

Nov. 30 – North Alabama (316)

Dec. 3 – Ole Miss (110)

Dec. 6 – Little Rock (315)

Dec. 10 – vs. Auburn (13) (Holiday Hoopsgiving; Atlanta, Ga.)

Dec. 13 – at Alabama (32)

Dec. 17 – Texas A&M (36)

Dec. 21 – Alabama State (312)