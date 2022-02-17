MEMPHIS – The Memphis Tigers dropped their 2022 football schedule on Thursday.

12 games.

7 at home.

A season that kicks off with a big one down in Starkville taking on Mississippi State, who lost twice at the Liberty bowl last season.

It’ll be the Tigers and Bulldogs on September third followed by the U of M’s AAC opener at Navy.

The home opener comes a week later against Arkansas State for the first of four straight games at the Liberty Bowl including a game against future AAC member North Texas, Temple and a Friday night showdown with Houston.

Circle November fifth on the calendar. That’s when Gus Malzahn and Central Florida come to town followed by Tulsa on a Thursday night.

The regular season finale is set for the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Dallas against SMU.

“The 2022 schedule provides this program a great opportunity,” said Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield. “Our non-conference games, along with our AAC contests, will give our team the opportunity to play one of the more competitive schedules in the country. We are excited to be able to play seven of our games in front of our great fans here in Memphis as well.”

2022 Memphis Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 3 – at Mississippi State

Saturday, Sept. 10 – at Navy*

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Arkansas State

Saturday, Sept. 24 – North Texas

Saturday, Oct. 1 – Temple*

Friday, Oct. 7 – Houston*

Saturday, Oct. 15 – at East Carolina*

Saturday, Oct. 22 – at Tulane*

Saturday, Nov. 5 – UCF*

Thursday, Nov. 10 – Tulsa*

Saturday, Nov. 19 – North Alabama

Saturday, Nov. 26 – at SMU*

Saturday, Dec. 3 – AAC Championship

*AAC game