ST. LOUIS — They were good in spurts. They just weren’t good enough to beat a tough and experienced Saint Louis team, on the road.

Down 14 with under four minutes to play, the Memphis Tigers put together a 14 to 2 run to draw within two at 86-84.

The Tigers wouldn’t score again with the Billikens holding on to hand Memphis its first loss of the year, 90-84.

DeAndre Williams scored a team high 21 points while Kendric Davis added 18 but the U of M’s shooting struggles continue.

Memphis shooting just 40% from the floor and 9 of 31 from behind the three-point line in dropping to 1-1 on the young season.

Saint Louis’ talented do-everything point guard Yuri Collins leading the Billikens with 22 points and 9 steals.

The Tigers take on VCU in their home opener on Sunday afternoon at FedExForum.