Tigers rally but lose late at SMU 67-65

DALLAS — Down by as many as 16, the Tigers used a 19 to 4 second half run, taking the lead with under two minutes to play only to lose late, 67-65 at Moody Coliseum in their second game in three days against SMU.

Clutch threes by Landers Nolley rallied the U of M. Nolley finishing with a game high 19.

But down the stretch, critical errors proved costly for the U of M. Alex Lomax was called for a charge with under a minute to go then, down three in the waning seconds, Boogie Ellis was fouled shooting a three. Ellis made the first but missed the next two, the second one on purpose. The Tigers would get one last chance after forcing a held ball, but they couldn’t get a shot off and the Mustangs got the hard fought win.

” I know we’re the better team but this one hurts the most because we fought our tails off to get back and it came down to like a couple possessions. A couple errors,” said Tigers forward DeAndre Williams.

Williams was the only other Tiger in double figures with 17.

Memphis, who saw its three game winning streak snapped, falls to 9-6, 5-3 and tied with SMU for second in the AAC standings.