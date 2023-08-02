DOMINICAN REPUBLIC — Former Memphis Tiger Lester Quinones scored a game-high 30 points, knocking down 6 3’s to lead the Dominican Republic National Team to a 91-84 win over Memphis in the first of three games on the U of M’s exhibition tour.

Trailing by as many as 23 in the second half, the Tigers put up 50 points after the break to cut that deficit down to just three in the waning seconds. They would get no closer.

Caleb Mills leading six Tigers in double figures with 18 points. Jahvon Quinerly had 13.

The Tigers really had seven players in double figures.

David Jones, the St. John’s transfer who is finishing up some academics in order to become eligible to join his Memphis teammates, suited up for the Dominican Republic and scored 12 points, giving Tiger fans a glimpse of what he will bring to the U of M in just a matter of weeks.