MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis Tigers pulled off the ultimate comeback today against the Owls of Temple University claiming the 64-61 win.

Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 12-6 overall and 3-4 in AAC play.

After finding themselves down by as much as 10 early in the first quarter, the Memphis offense would get the spark they needed.

Following a baseline jumper from Makaiya Brooks, the Tigers would get buckets from Alana Davis, Madison Griggs, Brooks and Maya Stovall to string together an 11-0 run over the final 2:30 of the quarter to take the 14-13 lead.

While the Tigers would continue their offensive streak, their defense was the backbone – holding Temple scoreless for over six minutes and extending their lead out to 18-13 after a steal and score from Jamirah Shutes in the second quarter. Memphis kept their distance from the Owls for the rest of the half and took the 29-21 lead into the break.

The Temple offense would come alive in the third quarter, holding the Tigers to just 12 points and taking back the lead with 2:04 left in the quarter off a lay-up from Mia Davis. Despite the offensive surge from the Owls, the Tigers faced just a three-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

Memphis faced an uphill battle in the final 10 minutes of the game and it would be the sharp-shooting of Madison Griggs that would put the Tigers on top.

Griggs would drain back-to-back three-pointers with seven minutes left in the game to get Memphis within one of Temple. After back-and-forth scoring, Griggs would find the net on consecutive long-range baskets again and give the Tigers a four-point advantage.

Temple did all they could to threaten Memphis’ lead, but Jamirah Shutes sealed the deal for the Tigers with a bucket and a made free throw in the final 90 seconds of the game to claim the 64-61 win.

Madison Griggs had a day from the floor with 18 points on 7-10 shooting and 4-6 from three-point range. Jamirah Shutes was right there with her with 17 points and a team best five rebounds. The point guard duo of Maya Stovall and Emani Jefferson distributed the ball extremely well today combining for nine of the team’s 11 assists.

As a team, Memphis shot 44.6% from the field and 44% from long range.

The Tigers will be back in action on Wednesday, February 2 when they host the Bearcats of Cincinnati. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Elma Roane Fieldhouse. Coverage of the game can be found on ESPN+ and on News Talk 98.9 The Roar of Memphis with Tyler Springs on the call.