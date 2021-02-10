Tigers put on pause after positive COVID-19 tests

MEMPHIS, TN – DECEMBER 21: Penny Hardaway, head coach of the Memphis Tigers talks with his players against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during a game on December 21, 2020 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Tulsa defeated Memphis 56-49. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — COVID-19 has finally caught up to the Memphis Tigers and it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Thursday night’s game against rival Cincinnati has been postponed due to COVID issues at the U of M. Concerns that will likely cost Penny Hardaway and the Tigers more than just the Bearcats game.

The postponement comes after the U of M program was put on pause after positive COVID-19 tests and ensuing contact tracing with the Tigers and leaves in limbo Sunday’s huge game at number-8 Houston and maybe even next Thursday night’s road game at Wichita State.

This for a team that is closing strong, having won six of its last seven.

“While we’re disappointed to not be playing, we are absolutely committed to ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved,” Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway said. “We look forward to getting back into action when it is determined to be safe.”

Just last month, the Tigers went 20 days without a game due to COVID, but those issues were with other teams. This is the first time a game, or games have been called off due to a COVID problem…at Memphis and rescheduling any postponed games could be tough as we are running out of room on the calendar.