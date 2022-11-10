MEMPHIS — Thursday night remains Tiger night in Memphis.

Chris Howard kicked four field goals, including a 49 yarder that bounced off the crossbar, and the U of M defense held Tulsa to just 207 yards and a meaningless fourth quarter touchdown as Memphis puts an end to its four game losing streak, 26-10.

With the win, the U of M moves to within one win of a ninth straight bowl bid.

Seth Henigan and the Tigers hit the game’s first big play when Henigan found Javon Ivory for a 68 yard touchdown, giving Memphis the lead for good, 7-3 just five minutes into the game.

Henigan throwing for 262 yards and that touchdown. He also found Eddie Lewis for a 28 yard gain, setting up Asa Martin’s three yard TD on the first play of the second quarter.

From there, it was all Howard and the Tigers defense, who had three sacks, two takeways, all while holding the Golden Hurricane to 3 of 15 on third down.

The Tigers play their final home game of the year next Saturday. It’s Senior Day against North Alabama where a win makes Memphis bowl eligible.