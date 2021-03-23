Tigers push competition as Spring practice moves into Week Two

MEMPHIS — March mainly means college basketball but for college football teams around the country, March is also a critical month…especially this year.

Out at Memphis, it is week two of spring practice for Ryan Silverfield and the Tigers with the focus still on finding a replacement for Brady White at quarterback but for Silverfield, it is about competition everywhere.

The Tigers have over 100 players taking part and remember, COVID-19 canceled Spring practice a year ago.

This week, a big week for the Tigers as they look to build on Saturday’s first scrimmage of the spring.

“Now that you know what you’re supposed to do, now here come the wrinkles. Here are some of the other things, some extra day installations,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “Some things, who can think fast. You see guys wanting to continue to compete. We’re seeing some guys taking other guys’ jobs. Guys are battling. I love it. That’s what I want every single day, guys bringing their hard hat mentality.”