MEMPHIS — Jamirah Shutes scored a game high 23 points and the Memphis Tigers opened their second round WNIT game by scoring 20 straight points off the tip, beating Ball State 79-62 to advance to the Super 16 for the first time since 1999.

Shutes and Houston High product Madison Griggs each hit two early 3’s for the Tigers and Memphis never looked back, holding Ball State scoreless for the game’s first six minutes.

Emani Jefferson chipped in 15 and Griggs had 11 as the Tigers travel to take on Bowling Green on Thursday.