FORT WORTH, Texas– There might be bigger wins on the Tigers resume this season but not a better one.

With everything going against them, the U of M outlasts SMU, the only team to beat them in the last two months, 70-63 to move into AAC Tournament Finals.

DeAndre Williams fouled out.

Jalen Duren went to the locker room with an injured wrist.

Tyler Harris had to be helped off the court with a leg injury.

Everything was stacked against the Tigers, yet they got it done, using a crucial 17-6 run late in the game to win for the 12th time in 13 games to earn a third meeting against Houston.

Duren with 9 points and 7 boards despite missing the last 17minutes of the first half with two fouls and having to leave the game midway through the second half after a hard fall on his left hand.

Alex Lomax and Landers Nolley leading the Tigers with 12 points and Lester Quinones had 10 including a huge three that broke a 57-all tie and game the U of M the lead for good.

Penny Hardaway, dealing with foul concerns all game, also getting major minutes from seldom used reserve Earl Timberlake.

Timberlake scoring seven of his nine points in the second half while also pulling down five rebounds.

The Tigers now go looking for their first Tournament title since 2013 when they try to beat Houston for a third time this season.