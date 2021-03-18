Tigers prepare for Pro Day: ‘It just takes one team to fall in love with you’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — While some Tigers, like quarterback Brady White and kicker Riley Patterson, had break out seasons last year…

“I think we really just embraced the challenge, embraced that opportunity,” White said.

Others, like wideout Damonte Coxie and running back Kenneth Gainwell, decided to opt out due to COVID-19.

Gainwell said, “My family passing away, it was a tough decision.”

Regardless of their decisions, all of them have dreams of playing at the next level and have been putting in the work to get there.

“I’ve been straight working out,’ said Coxie. “I’ve been grinding doing little mechanics stuff with my body.”

“Not many kickers get drafted, not many kickers get picked up in free agency,” Patterson said. “So, you have to be one of the best guys to have that opportunity.”

White is making the most out of his opportunity training with Trevor Lawrence and renowned QB coach Jordan Palmer this off season.

“It just takes one team to fall in love with you,” said White. “That’s not really up for me. I’m just controlling what I can control and preparing for every opportunity that I get.”

Gainwell learned a lot about his game from sitting out last season. He had to get creative with ways to elevate his skill set without the day-to-day contact he would’ve gotten from practicing with his teammates.

“Just being smart with how I evaluate myself and how I create different things like on the field with just being by myself and just going against smaller cornerbacks or safeties or linebackers,” Gainwell said.

Gainwell and his Tiger teammates will put their talents on full display Friday during Pro Day, looking for that one team, one chance to fulfill their NFL dreams.