MEMPHIS –

The days are numbered, for the Memphis Tigers 17 seniors as a day that seemed well off in the distance is finally here.

“Right now, it’s I don’t know if I know the difference, but 1 p.m. Saturday on the field. Yeah, I probably will look back on it”, said senior wide receiver Gabe Rogers.

” It seemed like yesterday, I was a little freshman. I’m here and getting ready to play one of my last games and a Liberty Bowl”, said running back Asa Martin.

“So I’m a little sad at the same time because, you know, it’s my last time playing. It’s been a journey for sure. It really hasn’t hit me yet, but I know it’s gonna hit me. I know it’s going to hit me for sure”, said defensive back Quindell Johnson.

They’ve spent countless hours together over the years, creating life-long memories and friendships.

” I’m grateful for everything, man. I’m grateful for these guys, the coaches as well, just the positions I put myself in. I’m just blessed”, said Johnson.

” I want to know his birthday. His mama name. I want to know everybody before we even kind of just started talking about football”, said Rogers.

This senior class wanting their legacy on the field as Tigers to always be remembered.

“That Quindell Johnson was a dog. He had that mentality on the field and, you know, he is a great guy, great leader of the field man. When I come back, , hopefully, all those things are said”, said Johnson.

” I’ve prided myself on always being ready, practicing like I’m the starter anyway. Just always keep my mind in shape of, like, I’m going to make a play”, said Martin.

” I would say he was a respectful person. Well, being, man. I always had a smile of positive vibes. Never, down”, said Rogers.

The biggest moment on Saturday will be them fighting back the tears prior to kick-off.

” You’ve done all the senior days for the guys before you, but when it’s your time, it’s just like a it’s a surreal moment. So I’m sure Saturday when I run out it’ll be some emotions come out “, said Martin.

” Probably get in my feelings, like I ain’t gone lie to you but you know, I just try not to think about it too much. Man it’s going to be one of them days, a moment that you have to cherish for life.”

Kick-off from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday against North Alabama is at 1 p.m.