MEMPHIS – It’s an end of an era, after so many great battles over the years, Sunday will mark the final regular season match up between the Tigers and Cougars as conference foes.

“A made for tv game,” said Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway.

” It’s one of those games where every time we play Houston, it’s a knock down and drag out battle. Then Deandre and KD being from Houston alone with the rivalry, makes it a little juicier”.

“Last year watching on tv and I was like it’s no way Houston coming out of there with a win. The energy was crazy, like if you can win there that’s hard. It was over before it started,” said Tigers guard Kendric Davis.

The Tigers spotlight will be the brightest it’s been all season, as they try to hand Houston only it’s third loss and deliver a special win for the seniors.

” That is called a blessing, you get a chance to have the number one team come into your building on Senior Day, the last game of the year with a packed house,” said Hardaway.

” This has been marked on my calendar,” said Tigers guard Alex Lomax. “It’s going to be the biggest game of the year, probably one of the biggest games of my career. It’s probably my first time playing against the number one team in the country at home”.

All good things, must come to an end, for fifth year senior Alex Lomax, who will play his final game at FedExForum. A-Lo is apart of that large contingent of former East High School Mustangs that joined Hardaway at Memphis.

” It’s been a lot of ups and downs since we’ve been here in Memphis. It was smooth sailing at East. More good memories, than bad and we’ve always won and they’re winners. The tradition that they brought here, should be recognized,” said Hardaway.

” It’s a very exciting feeling. Is it going to be a bittersweet feeling. Because it is going to be my last game as a tiger in a FedExForm,” said Lomax.

After losing by eight in Houston a few weeks ago, the Tigers hoping to right their wrongs and pull off the upset.

” I just want to approach the game differently, play better to help my teammates and just come out and give it my all. This is a special game for the city and, we’re going to listen to coach and hopefully everything goes according to plan,” said Lomax.

” The last game of the season, that’s probably one of the best games of the season. That’s a great start to March. So we ready for that dogfight,” said Davis.