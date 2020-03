Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa (55) reacts after making a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bradley Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa was named Player of the Year by the American Athletic Conference on Wednesday.

He was also honored as AAC Freshman of the Year.

Achiuwa averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, the only freshman in the country to average a double-double.

The Tigers are 21-10 this season, 10-8 in conference play.

