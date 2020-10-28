Tigers picked second in AAC Preseason Coaches Poll

Irving, Texas — With the college basketball season just a few weeks away and with an influx of new talent on the Tigers roster, Penny Hardaway’s team picked to finish second in a preseason poll of the coaches in the American Athletic Conference.

The U of M picked to finish right behind the Houston Cougars.

Kelvin Sampson’s club garnering 99 total points and nine of the possible 11 first place votes with the Tigers picking up the other two for a total of 90 points.

Behind the Cougars and Tigers is SMU followed by Cincinnati, South Florida, Tulsa, Wichita State and its beleaguered coach Gregg Marshall.

Central Florida is eighth with East Carolina, Temple and Tulane rounding things out.

Before playing his first game in the blue and gray, the Tigers Moussa Cisse picked as the league’s preseason rookie of the year.

Cisse, one of the top recruits in the country not to mention one of the top rim protectors in the nation, looking to be the Tigers second straight freshman to win the award with Precious Achiuwa bringing home the honors last year.

No Tiger named first team preseason all-AAC though D.J. Jeffries and newcomer Landers Nolley did make the second team.