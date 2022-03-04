INDIANAPOLIS– The NFL Combine continuing on Friday and a day after Calvin Austin opened some eyes in Indianapolis, it was his Tiger teammate, Dylan Parham’s turn to impress the NFL’s top decision makers.

Which is exactly what Parham did, running the 40 in five seconds flat.

Better yet…his official time was 4-point-93. Not bad when you’re 6’ 3”, 311 pounds.

Like Austin, Parham performed well during the Senior Bowl and took that momentum into the combine where Parham’s biggest strength is his versatility. He’s able to play anywhere on the offensive line, especially in the interior with many NFL teams looking at Parham as a center and an early round selection in April’s NFL Draft.

“I just want to be competitive when I get to the league, the ability to play any position. I really do enjoy the center position. I’m learning as I’m going,” Parham said. “Just continue to learn at that. Making ID’s, making calls, making changes. I feel very fluent, especially being a leader on the offensive line at the University of Memphis the last four years. It feels very natural at this point, so I definitely do enjoy the center position but I would love to play any position.”